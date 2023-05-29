International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in May

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock remained flat at $78.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,625. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

