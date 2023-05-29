Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after purchasing an additional 69,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $306.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.36 and its 200-day moving average is $264.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $317.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

