Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Stake Lowered by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000.

Shares of PEJ stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,850. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

