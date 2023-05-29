Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for IAC (IAC)

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/18/2023 – IAC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00.
- 5/12/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $71.00.
- 5/12/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $79.00.
- 5/11/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $88.00.
- 5/11/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $61.00.
- 5/11/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00.
- 5/11/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $85.00.
- 5/3/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $64.00.
IAC Trading Down 0.3 %
IAC stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $55.53. 425,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,523. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.13.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.
