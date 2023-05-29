Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for IAC (IAC)

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2023 – IAC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00.

5/12/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $71.00.

5/12/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $79.00.

5/11/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $88.00.

5/11/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $61.00.

5/11/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00.

5/11/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $85.00.

5/3/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $64.00.

IAC stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $55.53. 425,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,523. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.13.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IAC by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of IAC by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

