iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Stock Position Lifted by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

IAGG stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $48.73. 215,576 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

