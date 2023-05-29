iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,569 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.26% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $80,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.82. The stock had a trading volume of 820,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,635. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.45.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

