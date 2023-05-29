iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 15.6% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $127,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,775,000 after buying an additional 4,146,786 shares during the period. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,142,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,376,000 after buying an additional 770,484 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,754,000 after buying an additional 674,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $92.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,130. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $93.38.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

