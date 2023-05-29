iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 542,516 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,249,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,367,000 after purchasing an additional 555,944 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

USMV traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,287 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.