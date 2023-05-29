iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Betterment LLC owned about 1.73% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $218,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter.

IWS traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $102.60. 408,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

