Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,370 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $39,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 214.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of ITRN opened at $23.43 on Monday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 26.39%.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.