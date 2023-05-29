Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.24.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.6 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.