Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.6 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.