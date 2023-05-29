Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $149.00 Average PT from Analysts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,502 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $114.01 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $140.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

