Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Down 9.8% in May

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,314,502 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.01. 561,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $140.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.58. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

