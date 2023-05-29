Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 865,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,289. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,919,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,556,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

JSPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.85 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

