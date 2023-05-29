Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Valeo Trading Up 3.4 %

Valeo stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Valeo has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

