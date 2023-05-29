JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 135,187 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,187 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.22. 331,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,297. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $26.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

