JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 420,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $44,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,145,000. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,898. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

