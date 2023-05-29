JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

NYSE HD traded up $6.08 on Monday, reaching $292.83. 4,626,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

