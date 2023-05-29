JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $16,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,039. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

