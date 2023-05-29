JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 484,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,805,000 after purchasing an additional 98,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period.

IJJ traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.57. The company had a trading volume of 191,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,074. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

