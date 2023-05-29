JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

