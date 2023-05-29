JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
IJK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.11. 182,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $76.11.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
