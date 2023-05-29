JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 342.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,082. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

