JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWD traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $149.71. 1,063,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,472. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.76. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

