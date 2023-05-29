JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,407 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,407 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,773,000 after acquiring an additional 940,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,019,000 after purchasing an additional 426,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,459,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after acquiring an additional 539,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.85. 552,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,162. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

