JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,364 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $81.45. 5,791,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,877,646. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.16. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

