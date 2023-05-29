JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.42% of AutoZone worth $2,969,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,460.79. 214,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,750. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,577.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2,499.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,959.58 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.56.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

