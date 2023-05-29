JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,380,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,940,337 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Eaton worth $3,355,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,137,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.75.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.