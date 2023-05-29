JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target to GBX 620

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 620 ($7.71) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 175 ($2.18) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.97) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 345 ($4.29).

Melrose Industries Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 475 ($5.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,794.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 284.46 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 513.90 ($6.39). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 313.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Melrose Industries

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,117.65%.

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 6,689 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 471 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £31,505.19 ($39,185.56). In related news, insider Peter Dilnot acquired 32,111 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £122,021.80 ($151,768.41). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 6,689 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £31,505.19 ($39,185.56). 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading

