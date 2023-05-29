JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,319,282 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,170,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $4,478,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 731,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,898,000 after buying an additional 160,727 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,316,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS BBCA traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 153,297 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

