Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Update

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,345,500 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 1,745,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHOTF shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Pareto Securities lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Danske began coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS KHOTF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.18. 705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

