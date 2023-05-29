Kanen Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,548 shares during the quarter. Camping World makes up 0.7% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Camping World worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after buying an additional 1,260,888 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Camping World by 1,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after buying an additional 610,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Camping World by 822.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 273,888 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,246. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.55.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 111.61%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

