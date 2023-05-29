Kanen Wealth Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 655,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,828 shares during the period. Lazydays comprises 4.0% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.22% of Lazydays worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter valued at $5,485,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter worth $1,273,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth $1,816,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lazydays by 28.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 44,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 362,114 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,526,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,953,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,915,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,770,634 shares of company stock worth $21,012,288 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lazydays Stock Up 2.6 %

LAZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lazydays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:LAZY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $166.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.80 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazydays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.