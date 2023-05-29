Kanen Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,921 shares during the quarter. ONE Group Hospitality comprises approximately 14.4% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $28,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 55,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $226.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 2.22. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STKS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

