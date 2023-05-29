Kellner Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. ForgeRock comprises approximately 1.7% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kellner Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of ForgeRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $3,598,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 1,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 64,052 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $11,383,000. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE FORG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.00. 239,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,642. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. ForgeRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.05.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $63.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 122,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,472,579.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,717.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $31,477.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,073.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 122,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,472,579.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,717.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,806 shares of company stock valued at $7,446,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

