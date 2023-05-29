KeyCorp Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SPLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Splunk Price Performance

Splunk stock opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $116.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,163,836,000 after acquiring an additional 173,486 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,316,000 after purchasing an additional 548,230 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Read More

