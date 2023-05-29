KeyCorp Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $65.75.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

