Knott David M Jr Boosts Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Knott David M Jr boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seres Therapeutics

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCRB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.73. 2,044,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,509.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,977.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

