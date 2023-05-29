Knott David M Jr Sells 20,000 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Knott David M Jr reduced its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr owned approximately 0.07% of ADMA Biologics worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADMA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after buying an additional 6,459,197 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,960,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,369,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,560 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.08. 1,745,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,353. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

