Knott David M Jr Sells 21,797 Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)

Knott David M Jr lessened its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,797 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr owned 0.11% of Aadi Bioscience worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AADI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aadi Bioscience by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

AADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $71,393.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,905,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,402. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 49,093 shares of company stock worth $374,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

