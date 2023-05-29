Knott David M Jr Sells 50,580 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Knott David M Jr lessened its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,580 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after buying an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,174,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,277,000 after purchasing an additional 900,846 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $9,534,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.35. 1,457,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

