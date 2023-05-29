Knott David M Jr Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Knott David M Jr reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.8% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 308,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 71,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 61,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,019,631. The stock has a market cap of $212.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

