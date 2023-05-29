Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Update

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 893,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,045. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 64.08%.

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Knowles by 496.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 53.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Knowles by 160.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 265.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

