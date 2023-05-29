Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 822.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 901,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,220,000 after acquiring an additional 803,765 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,631,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,940,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,299,000 after acquiring an additional 67,998 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -465.11%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.