Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $30.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

