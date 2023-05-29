Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Position Increased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 582,441 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 294,317 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,801,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,464,000 after buying an additional 158,747 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.10. The stock had a trading volume of 415,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,568. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

