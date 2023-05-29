LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

LCNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in LCNB by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 526,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LCNB by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LCNB by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LCNB by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Featured Articles

