LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

LCNB stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). LCNB had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in LCNB by 108.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 526,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

