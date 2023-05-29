Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMPMY remained flat at $3.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 1.49%.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

