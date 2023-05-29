Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stake Decreased by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,632 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up 5.1% of Cqs Us LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cqs Us LLC owned 0.45% of Liberty Global worth $39,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Liberty Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,759,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,544,000 after purchasing an additional 126,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,399,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,002,000 after purchasing an additional 94,987 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,232,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after acquiring an additional 485,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,101,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,717,000 after acquiring an additional 375,160 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYA stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740 in the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.